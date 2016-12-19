Christmas comes early for hundreds of Toledo kids

Christmas came early for hundreds of Toledo-area kids in need.

Many men and women in uniform took time out of their days to make sure some deserving kids had a toy and a memory this holiday season.

For many kids, this was their Christmas.

Feet on the Street is a non-profit organization that organizes the event every year, titled "12 Kids of Christmas." The group says it's not just about the toys and the shopping, but it's about forming a relationship and a trust with the police officers who sometimes are given a bad rap in the neighborhoods where they grow up.

Monday, 200 local kids teamed up with police officers, soldiers and members of the Air Force to get some extra attention.

“It’s a good day,” Ky Kelly said. “A happy day, because I can do this I usually can’t do.”

But it’s not just for the kids. It’s something officers volunteer for year after year.

“It’s enjoyable. We really like to interact with the children, and it’s a time for them to see that we’re here to help, and that’s really what we like to do,” said Toledo Police Officer Daniel Rabb.

“I love it. I will do I it every year if they have it. I enjoy it a lot,” added Toledo Police Officer George Stauch.

When this event started eight years ago, Feet on the Street helped 12 kids. This year, they’re up to 200 underprivileged kids hand-picked by Children’s Services.

“We hope one, they are happy and get their toys, but two, they get to meet an officer and see they are a good person, and that is one thing people these days need to see that,” says Zach Stewart.

After the kids meet the officers, they’re off for a little shopping. A police escort gets them to the Meijer on Alexis for a $100 shopping spree. Although many officers also dig into their own wallets to get the kids a couple extra gifts.

After they were worn out from shopping, kids and officers were refueled with lunch provided by Vito’s, while they were visited by Santa, princesses and local mascots.

