Electors in Ohio deliver 18 votes to Republican Donald Trump

Ohio's 18 Electoral College members have voted to support Republican Donald Trump.

The group voted Monday at the Ohio Statehouse. Their support formalizes Trump's general election victory in the battleground state last month.

They acted as the cries of hundreds of protesters could be heard outside the Senate chamber. They demonstrated to push for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Clinton won the popular vote nationally, but secured just 43 percent of the vote in Ohio compared to Trump's 51 percent.

An Ohio state law bound electors to vote for the nominee of the party that appointed them, which this year was the Republicans.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik), a former Trump rival, was pulled into Monday's process to help oversee replacement of an elector who had resigned. He urged unity.

