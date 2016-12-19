Bond set for Toledo man charged with murder of wife

The Toledo man accused of killing his wife and keeping police at bay during a seven-hour standoff was arraigned Monday morning.

During Terry Campbell's arraignment, the judge set his bond at $1 million.

He is charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife Friday in their south Toledo home.

Campbell will be back in court Tuesday with an attorney.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.