Bond set for Toledo man charged with murder of wife - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for Toledo man charged with murder of wife

Terry Campbell (Source: Lucas County Jail) Terry Campbell (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo man accused of killing his wife and keeping police at bay during a seven-hour standoff was arraigned Monday morning.

During Terry Campbell's arraignment, the judge set his bond at $1 million. 

He is charged with murder after shooting and killing his wife Friday in their south Toledo home.

Campbell will be back in court Tuesday with an attorney.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly