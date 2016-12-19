Toledo Loves Gloves seeking winter wear for people in need

Toledo Loves Gloves is collecting new gloves, hats and scarves for men, women and children in need from December through early January.

Anyone donating should make sure all items are new, as well as no other types of clothing, household items or toys.

“Glove Box” collection point area locations:

Heartland of Holly Glen - 4293 Monroe Street

Heartland of Perrysburg - 10540 Fremont Pike

Heartland at ProMedica - 5360 Harroun Road

Heartland of Wauseon - 303 W. Leggett

Heartland of Oregon - 3953 Navarre Avenue

Perrysburg Commons - 10542 Fremont Pike

Heartland of Waterville - 8885 Browning Drive

The original collection point located on the corner of Adams Street and 13th street in downtown Toledo is the only location open 24/7.

YMCA/JCC will also provide collection boxes in the lobby of each branch.

