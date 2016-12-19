A man charged with vehicular manslaughter appeared in court Monday morning.

Ernesto Villarreal was charged after hitting Eric Ramlow while he was on a morning bike ride back in January.

Villarreal was compliant with law enforcement and gave officers no reason to believe the incident wasn't an accident. However, after the investigation report was released, the toxicology report showed Villarreal was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Originally, Villarreal had two counts, one of vehicular homicide and one of vehicular manslaughter. He pleaded no contest to charge one, while the second count was dismissed.

Judge Mark Reddin found him guilty.

Villarreal will be sentenced on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

