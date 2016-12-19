Cherry Street Mission teams up with Goodwill to keep people warm

Cherry Street Mission and Goodwill are partnering together to help people stay warm this winter.

"We put out a needs request a week or so ago that we needed warm-weathered gear for our community that's really suffering at this moment," said Dan Rogers, President and CEO of Cherry Street Mission.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, all donations to Goodwill will be turned into vouchers for winter clothing. The vouchers will then be given to Cherry Street shelter guests to be redeemed at any Goodwill stores.

"I think there are so many silent needs throughout our community that we need to start collaborating together as non-profits to fulfill those needs," said Amy Wachob, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio. "This is just one step of many we hope to take in the future."

The following Goodwill locations are participating:

Cherry Street

Country Squire

DeVeaux

Genoa

Glendale

Holland Sylvania

Navarre

Perrysburg

Point Place

Reynolds Road

Sylvania/King

The Goodwill store on Cherry Street in Toledo will be closed to the general public on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve voucher recipients.

