Toledo may allow golf carts on some city streets

Toledo is considering allowing golf carts on city streets in at least two neighborhoods.

City council members are looking at permitting golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to be used in one neighborhood along Lake Erie and another near downtown.

City leaders say the idea could be expanded to other neighborhoods if it's successful.

The program would begin next April and golf cart owners would only be allowed to travel on streets where the posted speed limit is 25 mph or less.

A few cities and several resort-type communities around Ohio already allow golf carts on city streets.

Under Ohio law, golf carts may be legal within specific parameters and with safety features added. They must be titled, licensed and insured like any other vehicle.

