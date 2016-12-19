Perrysburg woman with 6 pet chickens fighting city to keep them

A Perrysburg woman is fighting to keep her six chickens after she was told her pets had to go.

Raising poultry within 200 feet of an adjacent home violates Perrysburg's agricultural use code.

Krista Kiessling has owned chickens for three years and told the city in June her chickens weren't raised for agricultural purposes.

Kiessling has proposed a new ordinance that would allow up to six chickens on properties zoned for a single family. Residents would have to obtain a $25 permit.

Roosters would be banned. Regulations would be created for chicken coops and squawking hens.

Her proposal is expected to be discussed at a city planning commission meeting next month. That commission can recommend passage or rejection.

Kiessling also has a court case pending.

