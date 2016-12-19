Police in Ohio's capital probe 100th homicide of 2016

Police in Ohio's capital are investigating their 100th homicide case of the year.

Columbus police say they were called Saturday night about a 19-year-old man who was taken privately to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. They say the man died soon afterward.

He has been identified as Shikary Ray Allen. Police said early Sunday they had no suspects and weren't aware of a motive.

The Columbus Dispatch reports this is the most homicides in the city since 2010, when there were 105.

