Police: Boy, 4, accidentally shoots himself inside home

A 4-year-old boy has accidentally shot himself inside a home in Columbus.

Police say Tyjhaunn Granger shot himself one time in the abdomen Sunday evening.

Witnesses tell police the boy had found a handgun in the bathroom cupboard and while he was handling the firearm, it went off.

The child was taken to a hospital. He's expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

