Ohio man arrested on murder charge in mother's beating death

Police in northeast Ohio say a man has been arrested and charged with murder in the beating death of his mother.

Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards says 47-year-old Derrick Williams was found Saturday at the home where his mother was found unresponsive Thursday night.

Police say it appeared 78-year-old Alaine Williams died of blunt-force trauma to her head. Derrick Williams lived at the home.

Police said detectives had signed a murder warrant for Williams before his arrest.

Williams is being held at the Summit County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney who might comment on the charge. Online court records listed no lawyer.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.