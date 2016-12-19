Family of 8 safe after electrical fire

Eight people and a cat are safe after a house fire Monday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Pilgrim Street in Toledo.

Firefighters on scene say an outlet with a space heater plugged in sparked the flames.

A mother, her six daughters, a baby and a cat were all inside at the time.

The damage was contained to the inside of the home.

No one inside was injured, and the Red Cross is helping the family.

