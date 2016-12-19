USPS: Monday is the busiest shipping day of the year

According to the United States Postal Service, the Monday preceding Christmas is its biggest shipping day of the year.

"That's the last full weekend that people are getting in their Christmas shopping to get it in the mail for timely delivery," said Mary Sinkfield Leach, the acting postmaster of the Toledo's main USPS office downtown and the nine carrier units in the area.

According to Sinkfield Leach, 11 million letters will be processed Monday in the Toledo metro area throughout their offices. They have 332 mail routes in the city of Toledo.

"They should get here early today to avoid standing in line so naturally the earlier you come the shorter the lines are going to be," she said.

Toledo main office opens at 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the satellite offices around the city are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For people that want to avoid the lines all together Sinkfield Leach says it's possible even from your house.

At USPS.com people can get stamps, pay online and set up their packages to get picked up by calling 1-800-ask-USPS to contact their local office.

"It's very convenient because they can mail their package from the comfort of their own home," she said.

This has also been helpful for people with disabilities.

People can also avoid the lines by using self service kiosks at different post offices around Toledo and online. Oregon, Franklin Park, South Toledo and Reynolds Corner.

Additionally, every blue collection box around the city is also a way for people to deliver their holiday letters and small packages.

USPS said they have more staff than usual to accommodate the busy day.

"I love the holiday season because tis' the season to be jolly, happy, helpful, thankful as well as provide premium service to all customers through out the United States," Sinkfield Leach said.

