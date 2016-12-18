Washington Local superintendent facing tough school delay decision

Many school districts are now on Christmas break but a tough decision awaits leaders of school districts who aren't quite there yet.

That includes Washington Local Schools.

The district closed school twice last week due to snow and frigid temperatures.

Click here for all delays and closings

Superintendent Susan Hayward says she will wait until between five and six on Monday morning to decide if a delay or closure is needed because of the cold.

That will come after extensive talks with the transportation director, the buildings and grounds director, and other school superintendents.

Snowy and icy sidewalks and streets, and concern about frostbite are also important factors.

“So when we're thinking about a two hour delay, we're looking at a range of around -10 degrees. And to close, we're looking at around -18,” said Supt. Hayward. “But then we're also looking at, is it going to get warmer within the next hour or two.”

The condition of roads and frostbite are also important factors.

“So when we have walkers, we’re really looking at snow and ice covered sidewalks and streets. And when we’re looking at wind chill, we’re looking at how long does it take our students to walk to school and what is that minute range before they get frostbite," said Hayward.

Hayward says she wants the kids in school but their safety is always the priority.

Washington Local is scheduled to start break on Wednesday.

Toledo Public Schools is already on Christmas break.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.