Customers get free meals at Oregon Wendy's by helping families who need one even more

Workers at the brand new Wendy's in Oregon had a busy day(Source: WTOL)

With one week remaining until Christmas, the spirit of giving was alive at a local restaurant.

The new Wendy's on Navarre Avenue celebrated its grand opening by helping feed the hungry.

Customers like Fred Powell of west Toledo lined up at the register.

“I had seen on Facebook that if you donated, that you could be helping a family so we decided that we need to get lunch anyways so we came out to help,” said Powell.

If customers made a $5 donation to the Toledo SeaGate Food Bank, they were given a coupon for a free combo meal.

In addition, Wendy's is matching every donation.

If all of the coupons are handed out, that means $5,000 would be raised to feed the hungry.

“It's a wonderful feeling. I like to give back to the community. Because Dave Thomas, our founder, he always wanted us to give back and that was what he wanted to do. So we're trying to follow in those footsteps and make him proud,” said Karen Paprocki, co-manager of the restaurant.

Wendy's has been a part of the Oregon community for years.

There was a restaurant on Navarre but they moved across the street and opened up on Friday, trying to continue a longstanding tradition.

A worker dressed as Wendy for the occasion, and a line of customers formed all afternoon.

Powell said it’s the right thing to do, especially this time of year.

“What’s even sadder is that, it's not just that there are people hungry, that there are kids hungry. You know us grown adults, we can find ways to get ourselves food but we have kids out here that, their family doesn't make enough money to be able to feed them,” said Powell.

The SeaGate Food Bank serves 120,000 people every month and says hunger has no season.



