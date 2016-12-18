Car turned on its side after I-75 accident in downtown Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car turned on its side after I-75 accident in downtown Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Traffic was slow on I-75 south in downtown after a car turned on its side near the Dorr St. overpass Sunday.

Toledo police say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m.

