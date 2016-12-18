Runners brave ice and cold for Run Santa Run 5K

Runners braved the 20 degree temperatures and icy conditions Sunday morning to come out and run the first Run Santa Run 5K at Levis Commons.

Organizers said crews spent all night making sure the course was safe.

"We're planning on already coming back next year," said Race Director Geoff Weber. "They've been a great host. We're coming back."

Weber said the on eve of the race, the course was more suitable for ice skating than running. Crews at Levis Commons were working up until race time to break through the ice.

By the race's start, the smiling Santa dressed runners were ready to hit the road.

The Hadley brothers wanted to make it a family affair.

"He dragged me into it," said Santa runner Luke Hadley. "I ordered up the Santa outfits and we got ready to go."

As for getting on Santa's nice list...

"We cause some trouble every now and then but we try to stay on the straight and narrow," said brother Jack Hadley, Santa Runner.

The child-like Christmas spirit is at the heart of the race.

"You've got the festive outfits on," Weber said. "We're helping to collect Toys for Tots. Afterwards our post race party is at bar Louie where we are going to race money for the Ronald McDonald House."

"I'd say it's just the season of giving right now, " said Luke Hadley. "A lot of people are wanting to give back to their communities. What a better way to do it than a race like this. Obviously it attracts people because it's a Santa race too. That's what's strong in the community and bringing us together."

This race was in partnership with Second Sole and also took place in Cleveland and Columbus. The race director is already planning next year's race.

