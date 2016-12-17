12-year-old girl's last birthday wish grows into healing Christmas event

It started in November 2011 with a birthday wish.

Tiana Paige was turning 12 and was very ill.

Knowing all too well the struggles of children and families struggling with childhood illness, all she wanted was for them to have the best Christmas ever.

“She wanted people to give birthday money to her, and she shopped, and she planned a meal, a Christmas tree, everything the kids would want, with her last birthday money,” said Tiana’s mother, Patty Bishop.

Tiana died on November 20th 2011, just weeks after her birthday, but her wish has continued on.

What started at the Toledo Hospital extended to kids at Mercy St. V’s and is still growing.

“We would have carolers, and we would have visitors within the hospital come and participate and watch. In the last couple years it’s grown so big we had to find another venue,” said Mona Shousher, Executive Director of Events for Promedica.

For four hours the kids sing and dance and forget they’re sick, while parents and families watch, smile and, in some cases, find new meaning.

“We had a couple families last year that were here this year but they weren’t with their little one, because we lost them this year. They still came,” said Kerrie Adams with Mercy Health. “It’s a healing for them, very much a healing for them, to be able to help others.”

A simple wish for a special Christmas has turned into a community of hope and support.

