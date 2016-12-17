Two injured after rollover crash on 795 in Lake Twp.

Two people were injured following a rollover accident on the 795 overpass over East Broadway in Lake Twp. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lake Twp. Fire Department both suffered minor injuries but were taken to the hospital after their car struck the median wall, spun out and flipped over.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m.

