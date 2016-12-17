Storm drops 1 inch to 10 inches of snow across Michigan

A wintry weekend storm has brought anywhere from an inch of snow to far southeastern Michigan to about 10 inches in the state's Upper Peninsula.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Cook says the storm that started Friday dropped roughly 3 inches of snow at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in suburban Romulus. Parts of central and northern Lower Michigan recorded six inches, and nearly 10 inches fell west of Marquette in the Upper Peninsula.

Numerous crashes have been reported on state roadways.

Cook, who works at the weather service's office in Oakland County's White Lake Township, says the region is off to a snowier start than last year: Up through midnight this season, Detroit's airport recorded more than 15 inches, while about 6 ½ inches fell during the same period in 2015.

