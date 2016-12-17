Appalachian St. beats Toledo 31-28 in 3rd annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

In a game that saw Toledo and Appalachian State trading touchdowns through the first three quarters, Appalachian St. was finally able to hold off the Rockets 31-28 in the 2016 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL.

Toledo could have tied the game with two minutes to play but kicker Jameson Vest missed a field goal from 30 yards out.

After the game, UT coach Jason Candle said he would have kicked the FG again if given the chance. He also said he took a penalty on the previous down to help the kickers angle.

Toledo running back Kareem Hunt became the all-time leading rusher in UT history during the first half of the game as he overtook Chester Taylor's record.

The Rockets came into the game with respectable 9-3 record with losses coming to BYU, Ohio, and undefeated MAC champion Western Michigan.

Quarterback Logan Woodside was the key to much of Rockets’ success in 2016.

Woodside set almost every passing record in school history. The junior quarterback put up 3,900 yards through the air with 43 touchdowns in the regular season.

The Mountaineers also came into the game with a 9-3 record with losses coming to Tennessee, Miami, and Troy.

The defense was the anchor of the Mountaineers this year, allowing just 17 points per game. They also boast a plus eight turnover margin with 21 takeaways against 13 giveaways.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.