Three arrested in Northwood prostitution sting

Three people were arrested in Northwood Friday night after an undercover prostitution sting.

Northwood police say two women were arrested for solicitation. A man was also arrested for complicity to solicitation.

Police say one of the women feared violent retaliation for her arrested once she is released.

The sting is part of a larger effort to break the cycle for some women.

