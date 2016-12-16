Forecasted snow, rain mix makes ODOT's job tricky

The incoming weather has the Ohio Department of Transportation preparing for the mess it will leave on the roads.

Last weekend, snow hit our area, but this time, a mix of snow and rain are in the forecast.

Transportation Manager Mike Fountain says that makes the job a little more tricky.

"If it's all snow, it's all snow, it's all said and done. The rain could present a problem. Everybody says 'oh it's raining,' but the ground is still cold. So when it hits, it's freezing, so we ice down here rain up here," said Fountain.

He says they will be constantly watching the forecast to know what kind of precipitation is falling and how to attack the roads.

Right now they are on 12 hour shifts and will be through the duration of the storm.

"We're going to go out with our normal equipment. Salt, liquids, brine. We apply brine with the salt to make it active faster and the plow. And were just going to keep rolling," said Fountain.

Extra crews are coming in to make sure they keep things clear and don't fall behind.

He asks drivers to pay close attention to ODOT crews as they travel this weekend.

"Give us room, give us space to do our job. Don't crowd us. If you see the plows coming, let them go through. Be cautious, be cautious even where there is not a plow close to you," said Fountain.

