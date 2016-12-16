Honeymoon detour makes Camellia Bowl trip special for one Toledo couple

Over 50 fans, alumni and cheerleaders made the flight to Montgomery, AL on Friday to cheer on the Rockets in Saturday’s Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

For one couple, the trip was extra special because of a detour they were forced to make on their honeymoon.

“We were married in 1962 and we decided to take a honeymoon in Florida. As we were driving to Florida the clutch on our car failed and so we stopped in Montgomery to have the car repaired and we spent overnight here,” said Rocket alum Bill Koester. “This is our first time back since 1962, so it’s a little bit of a fond memory. Maybe not quite so fond because the car broke down.”

But even if Montgomery didn’t have a sentimental meaning for the Koesters, they would have made the trip in order to cheer on the Rockets.

“We are great fans of the university, and we are great fans of bowl games. This is our eleventh bowl game now and it will hopefully be the eighth bowl game that the Rockets will win. So we’re happy to kind of be a part of the area and happy to be involved with the University of Toledo,” said Bill.

The Rockets of course, are hoping to make some special memories of their own on Saturday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.