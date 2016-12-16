Coast Guard prepares for icy season ahead; offers tips to those who head out onto ice

With the cold temperatures moving in, many bodies of water in our area are beginning to freeze over.

That has the Toledo Coast Guard station preparing for the worst during their ice rescue training.

"No ice is safe ice and people can fall through at any time, so it's good to have us trained and local fire departments trained in ice rescue," said Petty Officer Ian McLean of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard members at the Toledo station hit the ice once every shift during the winter to practice ice rescues.

They practice everything from self-rescue to life saving techniques and questions to ask victims for proper procedure.

They train no matter the weather for about two hours.

"Down to -54 degrees we will be out here training,” said Petty Officer Mclean. “If it gets that cold, we'll maybe limit the amount of time that we are out here, but we need to train in any sort of condition because people can fall through and they can need our help in any sort of weather condition."

This training is some of the members' first time in freezing cold waters. While they have a dry insulated suit, they must get used to the elements and procedures because time is of the essence as they battle hypothermia.

"We have something we call the one-ten-one rule, which is as soon as you fall in the water it takes about one minute for your breathing to become normal,”

explained Petty Officer McLean. “You have about ten minutes of good solid motion and about an hour before somebody loses consciousness."



Last year the Coast Guard had 142 ice rescue cases and they hope those going out this year will be safe.

They suggest you remember the acronym I.C.E before heading out.

The I is for information like ice thickness and having an accurate weather forecast.

Petty Officer McLean says it’s best if you don’t head out on the ice alone and to also file a float plan outlining with someone on shore where you are going, for how long and what you will be doing.

