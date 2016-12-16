Camellia Bowl to feature one of UT's best offenses ever - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Camellia Bowl to feature one of UT's best offenses ever

By Dan Cummins, Sports
Connect
By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Logan Woodside and Kareem Hunt are part of one of the Rockets' best offenses ever (Source: WTOL) Logan Woodside and Kareem Hunt are part of one of the Rockets' best offenses ever (Source: WTOL)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WTOL) -

It’s been a long week of fun activities in Montgomery for the Toledo Rockets ahead of Saturday’s Raycom Media Camellia Bowl – museum visits, luncheons, parades, pep rallies - but there is still a game to be played.

Toledo is favored by 2 and a half points over Appalachian State.

If Toledo's offense is clicking, the Mountaineers will have a hard time stopping them.

Both teams have three losses on the year.

Toledo lost a shootout at BYU, stumbled at home to Ohio, and lost at Western -  the two division champs in the MAC.

But Toledo can still boast one of the best offenses in MAC history.

Kareem Hunt was a thousand yard rusher this season and when he plays his final game on Saturday he will be right with Chester Taylor among the all-time greats to run out of the Rockets tailback position.

At quarterback,  Logan Woodside has thrown for 39-hundred yards and 43 touchdowns, and these aren't dink and dunk passes. Woodside can stretch the field with the long ball.

Add in some great receivers and the Rockets have a perfect run/pass threat for any defense to worry about.

The great thing about bowl games, with a break of two to three weeks after the final game of the regular season, teams have a chance to get healthy.

All the sore muscles and joints are fresher, and the players have a few days to enjoy a trip out of town.

They won’t forget the reason they made the trip however.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly