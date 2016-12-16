Camellia Bowl to feature one of UT's best offenses ever

Logan Woodside and Kareem Hunt are part of one of the Rockets' best offenses ever (Source: WTOL)

It’s been a long week of fun activities in Montgomery for the Toledo Rockets ahead of Saturday’s Raycom Media Camellia Bowl – museum visits, luncheons, parades, pep rallies - but there is still a game to be played.

Toledo is favored by 2 and a half points over Appalachian State.

If Toledo's offense is clicking, the Mountaineers will have a hard time stopping them.

Both teams have three losses on the year.

Toledo lost a shootout at BYU, stumbled at home to Ohio, and lost at Western - the two division champs in the MAC.

But Toledo can still boast one of the best offenses in MAC history.

Kareem Hunt was a thousand yard rusher this season and when he plays his final game on Saturday he will be right with Chester Taylor among the all-time greats to run out of the Rockets tailback position.

At quarterback, Logan Woodside has thrown for 39-hundred yards and 43 touchdowns, and these aren't dink and dunk passes. Woodside can stretch the field with the long ball.

Add in some great receivers and the Rockets have a perfect run/pass threat for any defense to worry about.

The great thing about bowl games, with a break of two to three weeks after the final game of the regular season, teams have a chance to get healthy.

All the sore muscles and joints are fresher, and the players have a few days to enjoy a trip out of town.

They won’t forget the reason they made the trip however.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.