Change in standards has teachers scrambling to graduate juniors

A change in state standards has high school teacher across Ohio scrambling to get their juniors on track to graduate.

Toledo Public School leaders say there is a chance a portion of their juniors will not graduate on time, but they also say they are in the middle of creating programs so that these students can make up the difference and leave high school.

Jim Gault, the head of curriculum for TPS, says the state standard to graduate has become more rigorous, including a more demanding end-of-year exam.

Gault says they are making the necessary changes and discussing ways to get students on track.

TPS has been working with other districts to encourage the state to implement these standards over a longer period of time, but Gault says they’re preparing like state leaders won’t change their minds.

Gault let parents know that letters would be sent out right after the first of the year, inviting them to a meeting at their student’s respective high schools. He said they will also show the parents their child’s individual score.

WTOL 11 will continue to follow this story and let parents and students know when those meetings are going to happen.

