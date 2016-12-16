Last female Toledo firefighter from first class that allowed women retires

A little more than 30 years ago, women were allowed to join the Toledo Fire Department for the first time.

This week, the last woman from that class finally hung up her helmet, and shared her story.

"We were the first class of women," said Barb Aldrich, with a fake 'gasp!' "Which raised a lot of eyebrows and drew in a lot of breaths."

The date was May 10, 1984. Along with the group of men and women, there is an interview that WTOL did with Aldrich, back when she was only 29.

Aldrich says she was inspired by her father and grandfather, who were volunteer firefighters.

It's not something her mom understood.

"Mother would go: 'Where did I go wrong with her?," joked Aldrich.

Her dad? Different story. "Oh, he was proud as a peacock," said Aldrich.

Aldrich says at the time, she didn't realize she was doing something historic because she'd already been a police officer and paramedic, working alongside men for years.

"What's the big deal?" she asked.

But at the time, it was a big deal.

Aldrich was told women couldn't do the job.

"They don't have the strength, they don't have the courage," said Aldrich.

Aldrich remembers waiting in line at a store wearing a jacket that identified her as a firefighter. "And this lady standing behind me went off on me about how bad it was that I was a firefighter and how I shouldn't do that," said Aldrich.

But the atmosphere has changed thanks to women like Aldrich.

"Throw on my fire department sweatshirt now, everybody's like 'oh, no big deal,'" she said.

As the department looks to hire more firefighters, Aldrich says it's a wonderful career and 30 years goes fast.

"Lot of cohesion, a lot of family. You've got a new family now," said Aldrich.

And thanks to pioneering women like Aldrich, no one bats an eye when they see a woman firefighter today.

