People from all over pay respect to John Glenn, remember his legacy

No one minded waiting in line to pay their respects to John Glenn. A man who served his country in time of war, risked his life in space and served more than 20 years as a U.S. senator.

When they reached the rotunda, reality set in that the country had lost John Glenn.

John Glenn died last Thursday at the age of 95. He flew combat missions in WWII and Korea, and earned worldwide fame in 1962 when he was the first man to orbit Earth onboard the Friendship Seven.

Glenn returned to space in 1998 at the age of 77, becoming the oldest human in space.

The heroic actions throughout his life were the stuff of legends.

As light beamed down from the rotunda of the Statehouse, John Glenn lay in repose in a flag-draped casket. It's an honor normally reserved for governors and senate presidents, but special permission was granted for this American and Ohio hero.

“He lived a magnificent life and accomplished so many things, and I'm just ecstatic to be a part of this time in history,” said Dawn Mcdougle.

Only eight people have ever lied and stayed in the state house, including the assassinated Abraham Lincoln in 1865. A U.S. Marine Honor Guard also saluted him.

Leslie Adams came down from Toledo and had met Glenn in 2011.



"My mom was very sick, and she was in the ICU that very week, and he was so concerned about my mother,” Adams said. “So I have this fond memory about Senator Glenn."

Carol Luper was a longtime and now retired TV reporter at WSYX in Columbus. She covered him as a U.S. senator but became close friends with the Glenns.

"He was a wonderful interview. You know how hard it is to interview people who we call politicians or who are called heroes," Luper said. "We don't get to interview many heroes but he was just John Glenn."

Young and old paid their respects.

They prayed.

Some found it hard to hold back their emotions.

It was quiet. The ultimate respect for a man who will be remembered for what he did in space and here on Earth.

"I will miss him very much," Luper said.

There will be a three-mile procession Saturday through Columbus on the way to a 2 p.m. memorial service.

Vice President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton will be there, as well as, Senator Sherrod Brown and the NASA administrator.

