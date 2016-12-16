Volunteers lay wreaths at veterans' graves in Lake Twp.

Volunteers braved the elements to make sure America's veterans were honored (Source: Jeff Pettit)

A wet and sloppy morning couldn't stop a group of volunteers from honoring the country's veterans over the holidays.

Over 900 wreaths were laid at the graves of American veterans at the Lake Twp. cemetery on Saturday.

According to organizer Jeff Pettit, all 900+ wreaths were laid in about an hour thanks to the large turnout of volunteers.

The wreath-laying aligns with 1100 cemeteries across America, each taking the time to remember the fallen during the holiday season.

"As they say, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas holiday season. A lot of times, it's for the families also, because a lot of times they have an empty seat at their table so this is a time to honor them and their families,” said Pettit.

In the last 5 months, Pettit has raised close to $9,000 through fundraisers and sponsorships.

He says he is humbled by the outpouring of support during his first year doing this.

And although, there will not be enough wreaths for all 2100 veterans buried here, everyone will be honored.

"The ones that are not getting placed, what they encourage us to do is to stop and pause for a minute, say that name, and just to remember that veteran,” said Pettit.

Pettit hopes to continue the tradition in the coming years, and hopefully next year, raise enough money for every tombstone.

