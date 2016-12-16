Don't trust the river: Officials warn against being out on the ice

No matter how cold it is, the Maumee River is unpredictable.

The river looks frozen after consecutive days of frigid temperatures, but looks can be deceiving.

Toledo Fire and Rescue is warning it is never safe to walk out on that ice.

When you decided to walk out onto the ice, you’re putting not only yourself in danger, but also the men and women whose job it is to try and save you.

“Anytime we’re talking about performing a rescue operation in the extreme cold, that’s added hazard to our firefighters that perform those rescues. Then when you throw in the mix, water, such as a river or a pond, that makes it even more challenging to our rescuers,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

The department said fortunately they do not get many of these calls, but that’s part of what makes these situations so challenging when they occur.

“It’s a low incidence, but a very high-risk rescue technique going on the ice,” says Hertzfeld. “Fortunately, we do have equipment to accomplish that. We do have the training.”

While it’s good to have, it’s equipment and training they’d rather not use. Giving the same advice from rescue squads in the summer – Do not trust the river.

“It can be very deceiving,” says Hertzfeld. “It can look frozen, and you can see other people out there, but it just takes one time when you go in an area where the ice is thin, and everything changes when you fall through.”

