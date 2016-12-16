UT alums, cheerleaders make their way to Montgomery for Camellia Bowl

Over fifty fans, alums and cheerleaders started the journey to the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl bright and early on Friday, with plenty of school spirit to go around.

For some, this is their first Rocket Bowl Game trip, for others it’s become more of a tradition.

“Well the alumni are so excited about coming down and supporting the team and it’s just a blast to get to know new people all the time and cheer on the team,” said UT alum Catherine Martineau.

Fellow alumnus Russ Ely agreed.

“Rocket family is always a good time,” said Russ.

Whether a rookie or veteran, all boarded at Toledo Express for a quick hour and a half plane ride.

Once boots were on the ground in the bright Alabama sun, similar to the football team, the group ventured into downtown Montgomery to see what the city has to offer.

“Montgomery is a really fun place to be. There are lots of things to do. More than just football. I always look forward to the restaurants and museums and fun things to do at night,” said Russ.

The first stop was at the Rosa Parks Museum, a nice guided tour and a piece of history that all enjoyed.

A luncheon followed before the evening parade all in preparation for the big game.

“We’re just ready for the pep rally, getting everyone pumped up, and being part of the parade and just getting everyone ready for the game,” said Toledo senior cheerleader Cierra Macon.

Everyone on the trip seems ready for another Rocket bowl victory.

