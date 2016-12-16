Marathon Classic donates $543K to local children's charities

The golf course may be covered in snow, but Friday was a huge day for the Marathon Classic. It was announced that $543,000 dollars was being donated to local children's charities.

Nineteen total charities were presented with checks Friday at the Inverness Club.

This is the 32nd year, the classic has raised money for those in Northwest Ohio who are most in need.

Executive Director Judd Silverman says this is the best day of the year for the tournament.

“This is our mission. This is why we do the tournament,” Silverman said. “This is why we bring the greatest woman golfers in the world to Northwest Ohio. It’s to help raise money for these charities and put on a pretty special sporting event.

As of Friday, the classic has raised $9.8 million dollars since it began. Silverman says he’s excited to break that 10 million mark this July.

