UT linebacker feels at home in Alabama

One of University of Toledo’s football players has ties down in Montgomery, Alabama.

As the Rockets arrived at their hotel Tuesday night, freshman linebacker Tre’Shun Wilson was greeted by his mom and other members of his family.

It was a tearful reunion, as it was the first time Wilson had seen his family since August.

“To see him walk around the corner, just smiling to be back home, in his hometown, playing before his school, his peers, his coaches, it’s just an overwhelming feeling,” said Wilson’s mom Tracy.

Tracy couldn’t be more proud to see her son playing at this level.

“I am most extremely proud, because who would have thought my son, the little 5-year-old, bow-legged boy, that they said wasn’t ever going to play football, to actually make it and get a scholarship to play ball,” said Tracy. “I am grateful…I am so grateful.”

The Rockets will continue to prepare for their opponent Appalachian State for game day Saturday.

Wilson just may feel a little more “at home” than his teammates.

