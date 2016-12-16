TFD recruits collect household items to keep families together

The Toledo Fire Department’s recruit class gave back to the community Friday.

Recruits stopped by Family House to drop off items they’ve been collecting. The class dropped off items like toilet paper and lots of bedding.

Family House is a homeless shelter that works with United Way to keep families together in their time of need.

“Well we approach life from a unique position. Being in the fire service, unfortunately, many times we see folks much less fortunate than the rest of us, and live in conditions that are trying at best, so having that sensitivity to those situations, again instilling this in our recruits to help those that are less fortunate with this small donation that we are making,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

The instructors and the recruits all took part in collecting the household items and pillows.

