Student seriously injured in SR-163 crash

Two people were transported to the hospital following a crash in Danbury Township Friday morning.

According to the press release, 16-year-old Devon Grosswiler was driving westbound on SR-163 when he struck the right rear of a semi that was backing up onto the road, which pushed the trailer into a ditch.

His passenger, 18-year-old Christopher King suffered serious injuries and was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center. King is an EHOVE (Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education) student.

Grosswiler was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi, 36-year-old Rickey Bird, was uninjured in the crash, along with his co-driver Michael Perin, 40, who was attempting to flag traffic at the time.

SR 163 was closed in both directions for over an hour.

Both Grosswiler and Bird were cited as a result of the crash.

