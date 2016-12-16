Chrysler teams up with Family House to provide toys for kids this Christmas

It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Chrysler at Family House in Toledo.



For eighteen years, Fiat Chrysler Toledo Machining Plant employees have been adopting families at the homeless shelter.

For many families in the area of course, Christmas can be stressful, because providing toys for kids is a major expense.

In an extraordinary way, the employees at Fiat Chrysler are making sure homeless children and families have an ordinary Christmas.

The employees at the plant sponsored kids and bought them their Christmas wishes.

"They make sure that these kids know they're loved, they're cared for and they bring that dignity and respect and Christmas spirit to the families we serve," said Renee Palacios, Executive Director of Family House.

Tony Furrante, a manager at the plant is happy that he signed up this year.

"I'm blessed to be part of it. It's my first year this year. It's inspiring to see how many presents we're going to be giving to the kids today,” said Furrante.

The neatly wrapped presents for the 36 families didn't come by sleigh and reindeer but were carefully delivered by a Chrysler semi-truck.

The destination: kids who think that because they don't have a home, Santa won't be able to find them on Christmas Eve.

"Our kids wonder if they're going to even get a Christmas. In our culture, if you don't see Santa or if he doesn't bring you things it's because you've been a bad little boy or girl,” said Renee.

There is no reason for the kids to fear however. Chrysler even brought Santa so the kids could tell him what they wanted for Christmas, all the while not knowing that Santa’s helpers were standing all around them.

“The excitement of seeing the present and opening the presents just that feeling of, I got something. I think the kids are going to really enjoy what we have here today,” said Tony.

The toys will be kept in the care of the elves at Family House until they are given to moms and dads to place under the tree on Christmas morning.

