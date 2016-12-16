Whitehouse Tree Farm selling trees for final two days

Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is winding down their operations, but they want the community to know there are still trees available.

The farm is also still offering free trees to Vietnam veterans and military personnel who qualify.

Owner Duke Wheeler says they have moved their pre-cut firs into The Stables where it is heated. This will allow the trees to thaw, so they can shake and trim them into the perfect tree. They will even secure the tree to your vehicle.

Wheeler says the trees were cut down Nov. 20, and they are very fresh.

Hot chocolate and hot dogs are available free with the purchase of a tree.

Friday and Saturday are the last days to buy.

The Stables hours:

Friday – Noon until dark

Saturday – 10 a.m. until dark

Christmas Tree Farm hours:

Friday – 3 p.m. until dark

Saturday – 10 a.m. until dark

