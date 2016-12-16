Findlay teen missing since Sunday found safe

A Findlay teenager with Asperger’s Syndrome that had been missing since Sunday has been found safe.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Alan Lee Howett, 19, went missing from the Tree Line Recovery Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Howett's family was concerned because he did not have his medication when he left.

He was found at an apartment in Findlay, following a tip to law enforcement.

Howett did not require medical attention.

