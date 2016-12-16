Mother of two shot, killed; Husband charged

Police say a mother of two was shot and killed by her husband after a seven-hour standoff with police in south Toledo.

A Toledo Police S.W.A.T. team responded to a domestic call around 1 a.m.on Friday at 247 Mayberry.

Police Chief George Kral said they believe it was the victim, 32-year-old Cora Campbell, who called 911, telling dispatchers her husband had a gun, and then the line was disconnected.

When police arrived, they heard gun shots coming from inside. Terry Campbell came outside, but then ran back in and would not come out.

A negotiator was eventually called in, and after several hours, Campbell let police inside.

Russell Wells who lives directly across the street and watched the standoff unfold said he saw police enter the home around 4:30 a.m.

“The negotiator, the police car in the center of the road was calling ‘Terry’ on the speaker system to come out. ‘It’s not too late. We can speak about this,’” Wells said. “I think it’s absolutely horrible what happened.”

When police got inside, they found Cora's body shot multiple times, according to court documents. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of Cora Campbell raising money for her kids

Campbell is now being held at the Lucas County Jail on a murder charge.

Police say the couple’s 10-month-old baby was also inside during the standoff. The child is now safe and in the family’s custody. The couple also has an eight-year-old son. He is also safe.

“They will be OK. There will be a lot of support, and God will watch over them. I truly believe there will be help for those boys,” said close friend Kenneth Johnson.

WTOL's Michelle Zepeda took a look into Campbell's past, where he has an extensive criminal history. He has been charged and found guilty to several charges including assault and domestic violence.

Officials have not said what led to the situation, and further details have not been released.

While Campbell sits behinds bars charged with murder, friends of his wife Cora are remembering the young mother, tragically taken from her two children.

Cora was described as an excellent mother who was all about her boys. But she was also loved by many other. Dozens were taking to her Facebook page in shock.

“The situation that happened will be a surprise to everyone,” Johnson said. “No one expected for this to happen.”

Johnson knows Cora will be remembered for her spirit and good-natured ways.

“A wonderful person, a wonderful spirit, an excellent mother. Very outgoing person and spirited. She was a unicorn, someone you would not expect to meet in life, and if you had the opportunity to meet her it was a pleasure,” Johnson said.

There is an effort to collect toys, clothes, gift cards and money for Cora’s kids, a 10-month-old son and a 10-year-old son. Drop off donation sites have been set up at Club Evolution on Reynolds and Nebraska, and Our Brothers Place in downtown Toledo on Huron.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.