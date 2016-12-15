Salvation Army's red kettle campaign way behind

The Salvation Army red kettles you see across town are not as full as they usually are.

Major Scott Kelly of the Salvation Army in Toledo says $550,000 is the goal for the campaign for the five-county area they serve across Northwest Ohio. He says right now in Toledo they are down more than 10 percent in donations.

"Just in Toledo we are down $35,000, which of a $300,000 goal just for Toledo, that's rather significant for us," said Major Kelly.

While money is slow to come in, Major Kelly says the need has increased by the same percentage.

Bell ringers have been collecting money since Nov. 1. Money that is even more critical as the request for help continues to grow.

"Throughout the year, the salvation army provides rental assistance and utility assistance, food pantry, those basic need kind of services to families in the area. So the funds that we raise at Christmas time make it possible for us to maintain those services throughout the year," said Major Kelly.

He says he is not sure why donations are so behind this year, but they will continue to push on through Christmas Eve as the campaign winds down.

They are asking the public step up to fill the void and allow them to keep helping others.

"So while were running a little behind, if people are thinking about the opportunity as they go past our red kettle, no donation is too small, we'll accept it all. And many us putting it all together it adds up to make a big difference," said Major Kelly.

You can also donate online or adopt a red kettle for a day.



