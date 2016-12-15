Donations for Nicolas's Free Coat Store ending soon

There’s only three days left to donate winter apparel for those who need it.

It’s the third year for Nicolas’s Free Coat Store, a coat drive a Sylvania Schools, and the donation period is starting to wrap up.

But there is still a need for warm, winter apparel.

Nicolas’s Free Coat Store was started by then kindergartner Nic Swade. He wanted to help get coats to people who didn’t have one during the winter.

“I really like it,” Nic said. “It makes me happy because I like to donate coats to people who don’t have any.”

Sylvania Schools has helped, and now every school building is a collection location.

Donations go toward Sylvania Area Family Services, who serves all of Lucas County.

Because the schools are the donation spots, the deadline of the 20th means there are only three days left to help those who could use warm clothes.

“Yes, the first year was a little slow. The last year was really good, and I expect this year to probably be our best,” said Nic’s mom Sarah.

All winter apparel, not just coats, is accepted, but the largest need right now is for adult-sized winter coats.

