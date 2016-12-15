Icy conditions tricky for road crews

Even in the bitter temperatures, city of Toledo crews are continuing to salt and treat the major roadways.

But sometimes, the salt alone is no match for the frigid temperatures.

Just as city crews warned on Monday, any snow left on the roads, driveways or sidewalks will become heavily packed due to the freezing temperatures.

“Salt even has its limits when the temperatures get this cold like they’re going to be for a long time,” said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, manager of City, Streets, Bridges & Harbor.

The city has been using a mixture of brine and salt to pre-treat the roads. In ice operations, they have more to do.

“We’ll do things with the salt to add chemicals to help break that ice up, and we also have new trucks this year that have underbody scrapers on them,” Mikolajczyk said.

The challenge – any melted snow or ice is freezing as fast as they’re removing it.

“What was happening was we were removing snow off of the street that was insulating the street, and it was immediately freezing,” said Mikolajczyk.

These sub-zero temperatures create a race against time for the city crews.

The city encourages Toledoans to do their best to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks and driveways.

Of course, there’s one more important thing to remember as well.

“Take our time to get where we have to go to, be cautious of pretty much everything around us,” says Mikolajczyk. “If there are troubled spots, we’d like to know about them.”

If you find any problem spots on roads in your area, you can call Engage Toledo to report any issues at 419-936-2020.

