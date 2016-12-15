Rockets get a taste of history in Montgomery

Thursday was another busy day in Montgomery, Alabama as the Toledo Rockets continue to get ready for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

The morning started with a tour of the Rosa Parks Museum, which is built in the same spot where Rosa Parks was famously pulled off the bus for refusing to give up her seat in 1955. Inside there is a replica bus and pictures to show exactly what that day was like.



“A lot of us on the team have heard the story of Rosa Parks,” said Senior Connery Swift. “But to get the inside scoop and the actual details of what she’s done and how much her actions had on the whole movement, I think that was a really cool thing for us to see.”

The Rockets then had team meetings and a short walk through on the practice field. Toledo has won back-to-back bowl games, and they believe preparation during bowl week is a big reason why.

“That’s the goal, that’s the ultimate deal, to go win the game,” said Head Coach Jason Candle. “You want to be able to get a snapshot of what your team look like for next year, but ultimately, you want to send your senior class out the right way, and I think that we’ve been able to balance that out the past few years.”

Toledo has one more day of practice and meetings before kickoff on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

