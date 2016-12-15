Athlete of the Week: Logan Woodside

The Athlete of the Week is a timely pick because the Toledo Rockets are in Montgomery, Alabama for the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

It’s quarterback Logan Woodside.

After sitting out last year behind Philip Ely, Woodside was ready for his close-up. In the opener against Arkansas State, he threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns in a Rocket’s win.

He kept getting better, more efficient, getting touchdowns, not turnovers. Only now a junior, Woodside through for 3,900 yards with 43 touchdowns.

“Logan has grown immensely as a football player. He’s done a great job leading our football team. He’s done a great job really preparing and preparing the best, and obviously, he’s played at a very high level, and that’s due to his preparation,” said head coach Jason Candle. “He does the number one thing that I ask a quarterback to do, and we ask the quarterback to make the other people around them better. And when he’s been able to do that consistently all year long, he’s played at a real high level.”

He was First-team All-MAC and leads the NCAA with 43 touchdown passes and ranked second nationally in pass efficiency.

“It’s great. You know, four years of sitting back and watching other people. Being in this position now, it’s definitely humbling and to be getting all these reps with the younger guys next year is going to be huge for us,” Woodside said.

Fortunately, after Saturday’s Camellia Bowl, he’s back for another year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.