Two of three suspects in Oregon vandalism identified, charged

Two of the three people police say are responsible for more than 40 reports of vandalism throughout Oregon were arraigned Friday morning.

Joseph Farkas, 20, and Jonathan Faneuff, 19, are now charged with 45 counts of criminal damaging.

The third person charged is 13 years old and will be arraigned in juvenile court. The identity of the teen is not being released.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre said catching the criminals was thanks to some great police work.

Looking back at surveillance video, police found the car in question.

“Another officer says, ‘well yeah, I know where there is a car like that that’s parked,'" said Chief Navarre. "They went over, found the car parked, found evidence of the crime in the car, and after that it became easy.”

One of the victims of damage, Carrie Lanz, said she noticed the back window of her truck had been shot out Sunday morning, right before the snow hit.

She said she felt frustrated and imagines everyone else who suffered damages feels the same.

“To come out and find your window broken, especially in a vehicle you use for work or your business, and I know the dollar amount had to be in the thousands of dollars,” said Navarre.

The chief said when the three came into the police station they confessed their reasoning as “it was fun.”

“Which makes no sense, whatsoever,” Navarre said.

