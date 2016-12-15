Local leaders say don't risk drinking and driving, know your options

Ending up in jail could be the best case scenario if you decide to get behind the wheel this holiday season after indulging in a night of cocktails. It could be the worst case scenario if you end up in the hospital, or killing yourself, another person, or someone you love.

"Drinking and driving accidents are 100 percent preventable, there are other things that happen in our lives that we can't prevent, but this is something we 100 percent can prevent from happening," says Nicole Knepper with the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Trauma Center.

Local leaders want to alert everyone to the consequences of buzzed driving.

They stress that if you think you may be okay to drive, it's not worth the risk.

If you do decide to drink, there are some unique options in the area, giving you a safe and easy way home.

Black and White Transportation offers a program that lets a driver come pick up you and your car. This way, you wake up in your own bed with your vehicle in your driveway.



"You don't worry about a tow, and you don't worry about that should I or shouldn't I chance it because I don't want to leave my car behind," said Colleen Mankowski, general manager of Black and White Transportation. "Then we dispatch a second cab driver, to pick up the first driver, and take them back to their cab."

All you have to do to get someone from Black and White Transportation to come pick you up is download their app.

Local police officers say they will be out, and they will be looking for those who are impaired behind the wheel.

