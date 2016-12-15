Tony Packo's serving up another lawsuit

One of Toledo’s most iconic restaurant chains is once again serving up a lawsuit.

Tony Packo’s Toledo, LLC. has filed a suit against the chain’s former owner over a notebook full of recipes.

This is a dispute that has been going on for years.

In fact, over the past decade, the “Packo” name that is so closely tied to the city of Toledo, has been just as closely tied to legal conflicts.

This time it’s over family secrets.

Court documents filed Wednesday claim that Robin Horvath, former owner and grandson of the chain’s founder Tony Packo Sr., currently has possession of a recipe notebook. A notebook that the current owners say belongs to them.

The information came to light during Horvath’s recent bankruptcy proceeding. In which he disclosed that he secretly kept the recipe notebook, or at least pages from it. Purchased, along with the Packo name, by the late Bob Bennett and Bennett Management in 2012.

The case will be heard in the court of Judge Gene Zmuda. The same judge that ruled on the case in 2012.

