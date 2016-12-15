Plans for new Marina District Metropark could come together in 2017

Toledoans can expect to see progress in 2017 at the much-maligned Marina District on the east bank of the Maumee River. After efforts by Chinese investors and other proposals went nowhere, WTOL 11 reported in June that a new Metropark will be built there.

Several inches of snow on the ground can't cover up the disappointment over the lack of use of the Marina District land. But in the coming months, there's something to look forward to for people who love Toledo's riverfront.

Sherry Goldsmith, of Wauseon, works in Toledo and didn't care that wind chills were below zero on Thursday morning. She likes to spend her break here and was excited to hear the new Marina District park will be a priority of the Metroparks in the new year.



“Oh yes, definitely I think it would be very pretty to have a park right here,” Goldsmith said.

She thinks the park will be a great destination for people to enjoy.

“Yes, they would because there are quite a few people, when the weather is nicer, that would come here on their lunch hour and park,” Goldsmith said.

Views from on top of the Maritime Plaza Building show the large land area of the Marina District. It has been unused for years and became a much-publicized eyesore. But in 2017, the Metroparks of Toledo could buy the land from ProMedica and begin its own planning for the new park.



“People can certainly expect grassy areas for outdoor recreation, picnic areas, trails and who knows what else," said Metroparks Spokesman

Scott Carpenter. "I think people are expecting us to do something special there.”

The Marina District park will have its own identity, but Carpenter said it will compare to the popular Middlegrounds Metropark that opened in September.

“They'll be like bookends to downtown Toledo, on opposite sides of the river, and we'll be able to manage them together," says Carpenter.

Metroparks leaders don't have a timetable for when work will begin at the Marina District. They'll wait to hear from ProMedica on how their plans are going.

ProMedica officials confirmed they have purchased the land from the city of Toledo.

