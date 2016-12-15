Community works to help Monroe family recover from fire

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department confirmed late Wednesday night that 70-year-old Ruben Castorena had died from his injuries he received in a house fire in Monroe.

The fire also claimed the life of his grandson, 18-year-old Alex Johnson.

Now, the Monroe community is trying to come together to help the surviving members.

Two days after a fire has displaced a Monroe County family and claimed the lives of two of their loved ones, the community is working to help them out in any way they can.

Hours after word got out that the Castorena family had been struck by tragedy, calls and social media posts came pouring in to the Monroe branch of the American Red Cross.

"We've been getting so many phone calls from the community members asking how they could help," said Audrey Schroeder, disaster relief responder with the American Red Cross. "We are forwarding these phone calls directly to the family."

Down the street, Amy Pollzzie, a neighbor whose husband regularly worked with Alex, started a GoFundMe page to help the family rebuild their lives.

It has raised more than $5,000 in one day.

"We just wanted to do anything that we could possibly do , and this Go Fund Me page was the first thing that came to mind. And it has, like I said, it has just taken off," said Pollzzie.

The Castorena family has yet to speak to the media about this disaster, but has told friends that the outpouring of support is helping them through this dark time.

"Just, the support from the community, their family and friends, and their religion. It's just, that's whats getting them through this right now," says Pollzzie.

